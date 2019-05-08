Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family of the man killed in last week’s fiery crash at the Douglas border crossing in South Surrey.

According to details on a page that launched Saturday, Rev. Tom Cheung died in the “very tragic accident” May 2.

“The tragic loss has brought unimaginable devastation to the family,” the page states.

Emergency crews responded to the border at approximately 11:30 a.m. May 2, after a Porche Cayenne SUV collided with a Toyota Sienna van in the northbound lanes of the approach to the Canada Border Services Agency booths.

READ MORE: UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

The impact sent both vehicles into a garden area located in the median between the north- and southbound lanes, where the van then burst into flames.

Witnesses reported hearing several explosions; a Washington State man was arrested at the scene.

Police, border authorities and the BC Coroners’ Service continue to investigate.

The GoFundMe campaign – which, with a goal of $100,000, had raised more than $27,000 by Wednesday morning – was launched to support Cheung’s family “for their basic living and education expenses.”

“Tom was the main provider for the family,” the page states.

Cheung – who was lead pastor at Port Moody Grace MB Church – is described as a loving husband and father; a pastor with “lots of love and patience to many.”

“He was a man who loved God and His Word dearly. Many lives are blessed, transformed, and renewed through Tom and (wife) Athens’ ministries. Despite many challenges and difficulties, he remained faithful, obedience, and continued helping people and leading people to Christ.”

Cheung is survived by his wife and three children.

Royal baby's name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

ARTS AROUND: Find your new favourite book at Port Alberni's Giant Book Sale

Book sale is a major fundraiser for the Community Arts Council

Ladybird undefeated so far in Port Alberni spring basketball league

Last week was the third week of Men’s Spring League action

Alberni Motocross hosts racing action

Round 3 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series took place in Port Alberni

Trucker films near-miss on Highway 4 near Alberni Summit

‘I have a collection of those videos,’ says driver Fred Gorosh

Beaver Creek club unveils new playground

Beaver Creek Community Hall celebrated its 70th birthday last weekend

Royal baby's name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with 'unlawfully possessed' gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

'A dream:' Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Court hears paramedic feared for safety of first responders at Vancouver Island murder scene

Paramedic told everyone to ‘get out’ after hearing the word ‘kill’ from the bathroom

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

