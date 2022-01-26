A driver was rescued after her dump truck plunged into the ocean off Frayne Road in Mill Bay on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 26. Here, the truck sits on the beach after being pulled from the water. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A driver was rescued after her dump truck plunged into the ocean off Frayne Road in Mill Bay on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 26. Here, the truck sits on the beach after being pulled from the water. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Driver rescued after dump truck plunges into ocean off Mill Bay

Bystander dove in to assist driver

A bystander came to the rescue of a driver after a dump truck plunged into the ocean in Mill Bay on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 26.

According to Ron Beck, chief of the Mill Bay Volunteer Fire Department, the truck was proceeding down a steep hill on Frayne Road when it apparently lost its brakes and went through an intersection before heading down a 50-foot bank and landing upside down in the ocean.

By the time firefighters reached the scene, a bystander had leaped into action and dove into the water to help the driver get out of the truck. Both the driver and rescuer were back on shore when firefighters arrived.

“She went into the water and the driver was just getting herself out, and she helped her to shore,” Beck related.

Beck estimated that the truck ended up in about eight feet of water. He said he had never been to an incident of that sort before.

“Nothing like that where a dump truck went into the ocean and flipped upside-down,” he said.

Mill Bay Towing was called to the scene, but Beck believed they would have to wait for heavy equipment to arrive before they could retrieve the truck.

cowichan valley

Previous story
‘It’s solvable’: Banff RCMP hoping to identify man’s remains recovered decades ago
Next story
21 more deaths, 2,086 more COVID-19 cases in B.C. Wednesday

Just Posted

The Riverbend Cafe and General Store on Pacific Rim Highway as it stands today. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Piece of Port Alberni history preserved with the Riverbend Store

Sam Sattar (far left) and Deb Thierstein (far right) of the BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot branch accept a donation from Nicole Sendey of the Coulson Group and Shawna Wright from RBC on Jan. 20, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni SPCA wins ‘Trees of Hope’ challenge

After kicking off in 2018, the Kennedy Hill project was originally slated for completion in the summer of 2020 (Ministry of Transportation)
B.C. promising summer finish for troubled Tofino/Ucluelet highway project

After 23 years serving Abbeyfield as its most prominent volunteer, Marlene Dietrich has retired. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Marlene Dietrich retires after 23 years with Abbeyfield