Driver ticketed after dash cam footage shows dangerous driving on Hwy 4

Dash cam footage submitted to the RCMP shows a vehicle passing over a double solid line near Cameron Lake on Hwy 4. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A driver has received a ticket after a personal dash camera captured “dangerous driving evidence” on Highway 4.

The five-minute long dash cam video provided to the Oceanside RCMP was taken on Dec. 15 near Cameron Lake. It shows the suspect vehicle speeding and passing on a corner and over a double solid line. The dash cam video also provided RCMP with the date, time and GPS information of the incident.

According to Oceanside RCMP, the video provides enough evidence to support a charge of driving without consideration, and the registered owner of the vehicle will be issued a fine of $196.

“People are providing personal dash cam video evidence on a regular basis as its popularity is soaring,” said Oceanside RCMP Cst. Mark Edward Maddex in a press release. “I have never had anyone dispute a ticket after I show them the crystal clear video of the driving infraction. This is a clear reminder to drivers that any dangerous driving could be captured on a dash cam and then provided to the RCMP as evidence.”

Maddex is encouraging anyone with dash cam footage of a dangerous driving incident to provide it to the RCMP.

“We would also like to remind people that they would be required to attend court to present the video evidence if needed,” he added.