Dash cam footage submitted to the RCMP shows a vehicle passing over a double solid line near Cameron Lake on Hwy 4. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Driver ticketed after dash cam footage shows dangerous driving on Hwy 4

RCMP encouraging drivers to provide dash cam footage

A driver has received a ticket after a personal dash camera captured “dangerous driving evidence” on Highway 4.

The five-minute long dash cam video provided to the Oceanside RCMP was taken on Dec. 15 near Cameron Lake. It shows the suspect vehicle speeding and passing on a corner and over a double solid line. The dash cam video also provided RCMP with the date, time and GPS information of the incident.

According to Oceanside RCMP, the video provides enough evidence to support a charge of driving without consideration, and the registered owner of the vehicle will be issued a fine of $196.

“People are providing personal dash cam video evidence on a regular basis as its popularity is soaring,” said Oceanside RCMP Cst. Mark Edward Maddex in a press release. “I have never had anyone dispute a ticket after I show them the crystal clear video of the driving infraction. This is a clear reminder to drivers that any dangerous driving could be captured on a dash cam and then provided to the RCMP as evidence.”

Maddex is encouraging anyone with dash cam footage of a dangerous driving incident to provide it to the RCMP.

“We would also like to remind people that they would be required to attend court to present the video evidence if needed,” he added.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health warns about opioid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine
Next story
Defense asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Just Posted

Driver ticketed after dash cam footage shows dangerous driving on Hwy 4

RCMP encouraging drivers to provide dash cam footage

Gingerbread, candy canes and more

Alberni Valley celebrates the Christmas season with sweet treats

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni business community spreads holiday cheer

The new Purchased in PA program offers prizes for local shoppers

Bus carrying students crashed in Bamfield after it moved for another vehicle: RCMP

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash

‘Santas’ give gifts to Port Alberni seniors

Gifts collected for residents at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens Assisted Living

TOTEM 65: Basketball tournament to celebrate its 65th year

Totem is the longest-running high school basketball tournament in the province

Defense asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Closing arugments continue in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Malahat biggest risk careless driving, not speed, SenseBC says

Claire Trevena rules out speed cameras for Vancouver Island road

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Interior Health warns about opioid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Most Read