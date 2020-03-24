Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, B.C. drivers can now renew their licences online and defer payments for up to 90 days.

In a Tuesday press release, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. said customers can renew by calling 1-800-950-1498 up to six weeks in advance of their licences expiring. ICBC had already suspended road tests.

READ MORE: ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

The auto insurer said customers will be email an interim paper licence that will be valid for 90 days. The new remote service applies to routine renewals, reinstatement of a licence, and the replacement of a lost licence. Expiring BC Services Cards and BC Identification Cards are not eligible for phone renewals

For customers having trouble paying their car insurance amid the COVID-19 crisis, ICBC is offering 90-day payment deferrals, up from the 30 days previously offered.

Drivers can apply online at https://onlinebusiness.icbc.com/eforms/dotcom/jsp/ACG398.jsp or by calling 1-800-950-1498. ICBC is asking people who are able to defer online to do so and keep phone lines free for other urgent inquiries.

READ MORE: $1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fetch VIJHL Rookie of the Year

Forward Chase Klassen signs with Port Alberni BCHL team

Port Alberni Port Authority cuts back operations in response to COVID-19

China Creek Campground closed until June 1

Love letters from Port Alberni, the community with a heart

People got creative with their community heart hunt ideas on the weekend

COVID-19: Theatre BC cancels Mainstage Festival in Port Alberni

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place in July 2020

Outbreak of illness in Port Alberni seniors homes not COVID-19: Island Health

Anyone tested for flu in high-risk category will now be tested for COVID-19

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Strings of lights seen in night sky over Cowichan Valley

Could be satellites, or something stranger, says UFO specialist

No gifts please – Island Health asks for gift delivery to cease at health care facilities

Request is in response to evolving COVID-19 situation

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Most Read