A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

Drivers warned as snow warning issued for the Malahat

Some areas along the roadway expecting 10 cm of snow overnight

Drivers are being asked to prepare for winter conditions as the Malahat could see periods of heavy snow starting Monday evening and into the following morning.

Environment Canada on Monday issued a snowfall warning for the highway stretch as the area could see 10 cm of snow near higher elevations by Tuesday morning.

The snow will begin to fall Monday evening and will quickly intensify before tapering off early in the morning on Nov. 8.

“A low-pressure centre off Vancouver Island will help draw out cold air from the B.C. interior. As it crosses the Strait of Georgia, periods of heavy snow will develop across the Malahat highway, especially near the summit,” Environment Canada said.

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, along with rapidly accumulating snow that could make travel difficult over some locations, the weather agency said. The snow warning added that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Drivers can visit shiftintowinter.ca for information on driving in snowy conditions.

READ: Road damaged almost exactly a year ago reopens in North Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District electoral area could face new election
Next story
Provincial and territorial health ministers meeting with federal counterpart in B.C.

Just Posted

The Port Alberni RCMP’s vessel is tied up at a wharf near the Maritime Discovery Centre. (PORT ALBERNI RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP rescue pair after their boat sinks in Alberni Inlet

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District electoral area could face new election

BC Hydro crews, here seen Saturday, continue to restore power across all parts of Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party pauses in front of Port Alberni City Hall for a photo Oct. 31, 2022 with Major Michael Ramsay from Salvation Army, left, Mayor Sharie Minions, third from right, and city CAO Tim Pley, right. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Flag flies in Port Alberni in honour of Remembrance Day