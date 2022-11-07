Drivers warned as snow warning issued for the Malahat

Some areas along the roadway expecting 10 cm of snow overnight

A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

Drivers are being asked to prepare for winter conditions as the Malahat could see periods of heavy snow starting Monday evening and into the following morning.

Environment Canada on Monday issued a snowfall warning for the highway stretch as the area could see 10 cm of snow near higher elevations by Tuesday morning.

The snow will begin to fall Monday evening and will quickly intensify before tapering off early in the morning on Nov. 8.

“A low-pressure centre off Vancouver Island will help draw out cold air from the B.C. interior. As it crosses the Strait of Georgia, periods of heavy snow will develop across the Malahat highway, especially near the summit,” Environment Canada said.

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, along with rapidly accumulating snow that could make travel difficult over some locations, the weather agency said. The snow warning added that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Drivers can visit shiftintowinter.ca for information on driving in snowy conditions.

