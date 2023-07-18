A firefighter directs water on a grass fire burning on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June 5, 2023. Firefighters battling British Columbia’s hundreds of wildfires have had more obstacles to deal with beyond the record-sized blazes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A firefighter directs water on a grass fire burning on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June 5, 2023. Firefighters battling British Columbia’s hundreds of wildfires have had more obstacles to deal with beyond the record-sized blazes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Drones, ATVs hamper B.C.’s wildfire fighting efforts

Anyone caught operating a drone in the vicinity of a wildfire could face fines or jail time

Firefighters battling hundreds of blazes in British Columbia say they’ve been facing more than the usual obstacles, blaming members of the public for interfering with operations.

The BC Wildfire Service says it’s had to deal with several people riding all-terrain vehicles around active work sites and in one case a drone in the air forced firefighters to halt operations.

The service says in a statement there have been several reports of people getting in the way of heavy equipment operators and firefighters fighting multiple fires in the Burns Lake area in northwestern B.C.

It says public interference has a direct effect on the effectiveness of fire suppression and poses safety risks to both the public and firefighters.

Last weekend, aerial firefighting operations in the province’s northwest were temporarily suspended due to a drone being flown near a wildfire.

The service says anyone caught operating a drone in the vicinity of a wildfire could face fines or jail time.

The province’s wildfire season has set a new record for the total area burned in a year, with almost 14,000 square kilometres scorched and hundreds of fires burning across the province.

READ ALSO: Asthmatic B.C. boy who died amid wildfire smoke called ‘face of climate crisis’

READ ALSO: ‘Long, complex and challenging’: worsening drought feeds wildfire risk

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bus catches fire on Hwy 16, stranding tourists; B.C. firefighters respond
Next story
Doukhobor kids taken from B.C. homes in 1950s deserve compensation: report

Just Posted

The British Columbia Marine Employers Association says the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plans to resume strike activity after union leadership rejected a tentative deal reached last week to end a port strike that lasted nearly two weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Chase Klassen, left, and Brady McIsaac dig for the puck deep in the Surrey Eagles zone late in the third period of Game 6 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, Sunday (April 23). The Bulldogs won 7-1 to force Game 7. (Susan Quinn/Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs announce 2023-24 exhibition schedule

The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad operates solely on grants and donations from the public. (AVRS FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Rescue Squad receives new provincial funding

Anneli Orser, age seven, takes part in the bowling game on Third Avenue during a previous Uptown Market in Port Alberni. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Uptown Market returns to upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni