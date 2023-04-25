Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Drugs and 3 weapons worth $32K found in inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison

Contraband discovered April 19 during search by officers at Matsqui Institution

Three edged weapons and drugs worth an estimated prison value of $32,000 were found April 19 in an inmate’s cell at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

CSC said in a press release issued Tuesday (April 25) that the drugs discovered by correctional officers and security during a search of the cell included methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and THC.

RELATED: Backpack-wearing pigeon caught ‘in training’ at Abbotsford prison

The press release states that CSC uses a number of tools “to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.”

“These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.”

The release states that CSC works with local police “to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

A toll-free tip line (1-866-780-3784) is also available for people to report illicit activities in correctional facilities.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeDrugsprison

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal NDP want non-profits funded so they can buy and rent out apartments
Next story
BC Ferries removing booking fee if you’re travelling for medical reasons

Just Posted

Alex Fraser (pictured) was the Zattzoo Project’s Battle of the Bands 2023 winner. (PHOTO COURTESY LYNDON CASSELL PHOTOGRAPHY)
Victoria soloist wins Battle of the Bands in Port Alberni

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches survey for new pool

CLEANING UP THE EARTH Volunteers with the Port Alberni Rotary Club helped to clean up the streets of Port Alberni to mark Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. They filled up this Nicklin Waste Disposal dumpster with 580 kg of garbage. For more about community cleanups, see page A7. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni cleans up for Earth Day

At age 99, Mary Haggard is an outgoing and active senior in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Mary Haggard shares stories from a meaningful life