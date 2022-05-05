Duncan’s Gerald Long won the $1-Million Maxmillions prize from the April 15, 2022. (BCLC photo)

Duncan’s Gerald Long won the $1-Million Maxmillions prize from the April 15, 2022. (BCLC photo)

Duncan gambler closes eyes and becomes a millionaire

Lotto Max win ‘a dream’ for Gerald Long

Duncan’s Gerald Long closed his eyes, poked at his phone and became a millionaire.

If only it were that easy for the rest of us!

Long came away with a $1-million Maxmillions prize from the April 15, 2022 Lotto Max draw after breaking from his standard routine and choosing an extra line of numbers when he bought his ticket at PlayNow.com. How he chose those numbers is unique.

“I was picking my regular numbers and then I decided to add an extra line by physically closing my eyes and picking random numbers off of the keypad on my phone,” he recalled. “I couldn’t believe it. I had to do a double take!”

Long had been at his cousin’s house over the Easter weekend when he discovered he won. His wife was equally shocked.

“She couldn’t believe it,” he said. His children couldn’t believe it either.

“Everyone was in complete shock,” Long said, adding he is looking forward to planning a family trip with some of the prize and will take his time deciding what to do with the rest.

“It’s a dream really,” he said.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Players can purchase tickets at lottery retailers or at PlayNow.com.

cowichan valleyLottery

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. appoints experts to deal with chronic repeat offenders

Just Posted

Gerrie Pavan has prepared dozens of plants<ins>—such as the red valarian, angelica and raspberry cane she’s holding—</ins> for the Mt. Klitza Garden Club’s annual plant sale, coming up Saturday, May 7 at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Mt. Klitsa Garden Club annual plant sale returns to Rollin Art Centre

The Community Arts Council held its annual book sale at the former Gill Elementary School grounds on Beaver Creek Road in 2021. This year, the book sale will return to the Athletic Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Book sale fundraiser returns this weekend

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club waltzes

Hesquiaht artist Naas being interviewed for Creative Coast’s new podcast. (PHOTO COURTESY CREATIVECOAST.CA)
Workshop gives central Vancouver Island artists a hand up with digital technology