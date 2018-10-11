Duncan man arrested for second time in two months for trafficking fentanyl and meth

Stolen property also recovered

  • Oct. 11, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • News

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP has charged a 43-year-old man with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking after executing a search warrant at a residence in the 2000 block of Alexander Street on Oct. 5.

Stolen property was also recovered during the search.

This is the second time in two months the main suspect in this investigation has been arrested for drug trafficking.

In early September, the same man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine from a residence on Trunk Road.

In regards to the stolen property, a local prolific property offender was arrested during the warrant execution.

When interviewed, she provided information that she breaks into any unlocked vehicles or property but leaves the locked vehicles and property alone.

This information acts as a strong reminder and the local RCMP urge the public to ensure they are keeping cars and other valuables locked up to help combat this type of activity.

