Electronic cigarettes are seen in a display case at a store in downtown Montreal, Wednesday, May 6, 2015. A study looks at the use of electronic cigarettes among Canadian teens and whether it might lead to tobacco use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Electronic cigarettes are seen in a display case at a store in downtown Montreal, Wednesday, May 6, 2015. A study looks at the use of electronic cigarettes among Canadian teens and whether it might lead to tobacco use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

E-cigarettes, mattresses, lithium-ion batteries soon to be recyclable in B.C.

Province working to expand recycling under extended producer responsibility five-year plan

Not sure what to do with old mattresses, e-cigarettes, or an electric-vehicle battery? Well, fret no more because those items will soon be eligible for province-wide recycling in B.C.

In a news release, the provincial government announced that those items, along with single-use fuel canisters, fire extinguishers, solar panels, multiple types of lithium-ion batteries and electric-vehicle chargers will be eligible for recycling.

RELATED: With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

The province said they’ll work with producers of those products to ensure they can be recycled, but acknowledged that changes will need to be phased in to give the industry time to set up necessary recycling systems.

It’s all part of the province’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) strategy which requires producers to take responsibility for the lifecycle of their products, including collection and recycling. The province has regulated recycling under the EPR system since 2004. Under the new EPR Five-Year Plan, the province is seeking to regulate the recycling of more consumer goods to prevent them from ending up in landfills.

RELATED: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

“Expanding the number of recyclable products will mean convenient, free collection of those products and a cleaner environment for British Columbians,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy. “Adding to the product list will reduce the waste that’s now being sent to the landfill or illegally dumped in back alleys or green spaces. This will protect our environment and boost our economy through an increase in recycling operations and re-manufacturing.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Recycling

Previous story
Former Quesnel mayor under investigation after sexual harassment allegations from driving students surface
Next story
B.C. sees 820 more COVID-19 cases Friday, 9 more deaths

Just Posted

The 2021 Valley Vonka bars have been a hot commodity this month: the bars will have likely sold out by Sept. 11, 2021, just 11 days after they were launched. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Valley Vonka bars almost sold out in Port Alberni

A painting titled “Quiet Stream” by Cynthia Bonesky. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Fall exhibit opens at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

The Elections Canada office in Port Alberni is located at the Alberni Mall on Johnston Road, between Anytime Fitness and The Brick. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ELECTION 2021: How to vote in Port Alberni

Family, friends and supporters gathered for a quiet memorial behind the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Sept. 1, 2021 to remember Russell Seeber, whose life ended tragically at the same location a few days earlier. A cross has been erected as a physical memorial. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Friends, family remember Port Alberni’s Russell Seeber as ‘lost soul,’ ‘helpful man’