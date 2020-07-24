A house fire on Leffler Road in Errington early Friday morning. (Trina Sisco photo)

Early-morning blaze destroys house in Errington

Fire officials say couple and their family pet managed to get out of Leffler Road home safely

An Errington couple’s home was destroyed after a fire broke out early this morning.

The Errington Fire Department was first to arrive at the single-storey house on Leffler Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. July 24, and was later assisted by the Parksville Fire Department and the Coombs Hilliers Fire Department.

Errington Fire Chief Troy Bater said that by the time they arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames.

“The whole house was pretty much a write-off before we got there,” said Bater. “Nobody was hurt. Everybody got out, the owners and their pet.”

Bater said the owners told him that they woke up after an explosion that came from an outside shed, which was on fire. The blaze then spread to a carport and got through the roof and eventually took over the house, he said.

READ MORE: Early-morning brush fire breaks out at Parksville wetlands

It took two hours to knock down the blaze but Bater said crews spent more time taking out hot spots to make sure that all the flames were extinguished. They wrapped up the whole thing at approximately noon.

“It took a while,” said Bater. “Dealing with the hot spots was challenging. It was a well-built house. They’ve got wood on top of wood, laminate and all that stuff that holds the house together. We had to get in there. We had to be extra careful with what we were doing.”

Trina Sisco, who leaves three houses away, described the scene.

“When I heard all the sirens, I said ‘this is just too close to home,’” said Sisco. “When I left my house, it looked like it was the property behind us, our neighbour. That’s how big the flames were. It was clearly down the road, two to three houses away from us. The flames were huge. I was thinking about my property. It was pretty intense.”

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Bater said the owners have insurance on their home.

