Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)

Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)

Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz

Fire crews were on-scene as of 4:30 a.m. watching for sparks and possible flareups

A fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz on Nov. 17 could be seen for miles in the pre-dawn darkness.

Agassiz fire crews were on-scene as of 4:30 a.m., checking for sparks flaring in the gusty winds among other tasks.

The cause is not yet known but a photo of the hillside fire taken at 5:30 a.m. was posted on the Fraser Valley Road Report page on Facebook in case it affected traffic.

One poster who drove by the scene on Highway 7 said the fire was not affecting traffic.

RELATED: Air was smoky from Harrison fires last year

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Painkillers, pesticides and cocaine among contaminants found in Fraser Valley floodwaters
Next story
Parts of a Hallmark Christmas series being filmed in downtown Duncan

Just Posted

The Portview Landing apartment complex on Burde Street has contributed to the City of Port Alberni’s stock of rental housing. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District ponders rent bank program

Michelle Frost from Coastal Flow Creative will lead a workshop on sea glass scapes, Nov. 22, 2022 at The Grove at Harbour Quay. (PHOTO COURTESY MICHELLE FROST)
ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley arts council’s Mistletoe Market returns in new location

Nuu-chah-nulth artist Gordon Dick, right, hosts the Alberni Valley’s Creative Sector Conversation Café at Ahtsik Gallery on Nov. 3, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY COMMUNITY FUTURES)
Conversation Café gets the dialogue flowing about Alberni Valley arts scene

Rehanna Stanton shows just a few of the pieces of artwork she has created. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Young Port Alberni artist makes a splash