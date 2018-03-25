(Public Domain Pictures)

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

Despite most British Columbian’s best intentions leading up to Earth Hour, BC Hydro says that electricity usage either increased or plateaued during 2018’s event.

Earth Hour – an annual worldwide event to turn lights off for an hour in support of conservation and climate change – ran from 8:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The province saw a 0.2 per cent increase in electricity use during Earth Hour despite a March report showing that seven out of 10 British Columbians intended to power off for Earth Hour.

While this is the first year that B.C. saw an uptick in electricity usage during the event, the number of people participating has been declining for years.

Ten years ago, the province saved two per cent of its electricity during Earth Hour while last year it saved only 0.3 per cent.

The Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island were the worst offenders in 2018 with energy use up by 0.5 and 0.6 per cent during Earth House, respectively, while the southern and northern Interior plateaued at zero per cent.

Previous story
Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

Just Posted

Somass Toastmasters celebrate Toastmasters International Month

Local club is looking for new members

Kinder Morgan protest in Port Alberni draws both sides

‘An ad hoc group of citizens really concerned about the future’

Alberni Valley Walk for Alzheimers will honour all caregivers

Register for the May 6 event online

Alberni’s Reconciliation Committee hosts community forum

The community event will take place on the anniversary of Walk for Reconciliation

Port Alberni’s breakfast program receives community support

The Read and Feed program runs on donations, grants and fundraising

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 23, 2018

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

B.C. VIEWS: Premier John Horgan sees the light on LNG tax incentives

B.C.’s latest climate targets impossible, but that’s nothing new

Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

172 people have been arrested this week

Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

Pipelines, anti-gun protests and more political issues took the spotlight

B.C. umpire has developed thick skin after 30 years listening to insults

Scott McLaren pays no mind to comments from the cheap seats

Musicians Sarah Harmer, Grimes join B.C. anti-pipeline protests

Musicians are in Vancouver for the Juno Awards on Sunday night

Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

Hundreds of people support the massive March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Most Read