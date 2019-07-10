Eat Smart brand kale salad bags. (Health Canada)

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Eat Smart brand kale salad bags are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the 794-gram salad bags with best before dates of July 17 are being recalled in six provinces — Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

The agency says the recall was triggered by test results and it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

It says food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

It says symptoms of illness can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad.

ALSO READ: Vancouver man climbs into convertible, claims it as his

ALSO READ: Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley photography on display

Exhibit runs until Aug. 23

Rain doesn’t dampen 26th Charity Golf Classic in Alberni Valley

BC Children’s Hospital, KidSport, Abbeyfield, Bread of Life and Navy League to benefit

MAINSTAGE: Moral battle ensues in Cherry Docs at ADSS Theatre

Central Interior Zone takes the stage in Theatre BC event July 9 in Port Alberni

Port Alberni pitches for provincial food hub in former Port Fish processing plant

BC Ministry of Agriculture offering up to $750,000 for successful applicants

UPDATED: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

Only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions.

‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

Composer Lebo M. said the remake will feature tunes from the original

U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria

Washington State attorney general announces lawsuit against navy for expanded operations

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Escaped Vancouver Island prison inmates back in custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer

Rascally rabbits destroy Vancouver Island lawns

City of Parksville says it’s up to individuals to deal with wild bunnies

Most Read