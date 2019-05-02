A new study is debunking common health recommendations for mothers to eat their placenta after birth. (Pxhere photo)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Mother’s eating their placenta post-birth has become a growing fad, raved about by celebrities like Kim Kardashian. But a new B.C. study suggests there is next to no mental nor physical health benefits.

The findings come from researchers with BC Mental Health and Substance Use Services and UBC, who conducted the largest study to date looking at the effects of eating one’s placenta, which is also known as placentophagy.

“When you ask women why they’re consuming their placenta, many will say that they think it will help improve their mood in the postpartum period,” said Jehannine Austin, the executive director of the BCMHSUS’s research institute, in a news release Thursday.

“But there has been no research evidence showing that it really works, and our new study adds weight to this idea.”

The placenta can be consumed raw or dried and most commonly made into capsules.

Over recent years, many celebrities from the Kardashian clan to Alicia Silverstone have claimed that the practice boosted their physical and mental health. The human placenta is a blood rich organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy, and is how a fetus receives nutrition and oxygen to grow.

ALSO READ: Drugs containing placenta seized from Richmond beauty shop

ALSO READ: B.C. pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

The practice has existed in Chinese medicine for centuries and is promoted in parts of India and other parts of the world. Apes and monkeys, rodents and bunnies are some of the many animals who eat the placenta post birth.

But their advice to women comes despite previous studies that have shown consuming human placenta actually poses risks for mothers and their babies, including viral and bacterial infections.

The B.C.-based study used data from a 10-year genetic study involving 138 women with a history of mood disorders. Researchers compared the outcomes between those who had eaten their placenta and those who had not.

The study suggests that women who ate the placenta also didn’t have more energy nor increases in their vitamin B12 levels. Some also still struggled with lactation, requiring assistance.

Austin recommended that women who are concerned about postpartum depression speak with their doctor, midwife, or a public health nurse.

Women in B.C. can also access services through the Pacific Post Partum Support Society and the Reproductive Mental Health program at BC Children’s Hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women in Canadian Armed Forces get wardrobe update
Next story
IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

Just Posted

Spring Writes celebrates the written word in Nanaimo

Alberni Valley author set to host presentation

Second week of Alberni spring basketball league sees close finishes

Next games are scheduled for Thursday, May 2

ARTS AROUND: New art exhibit shares scenes of the West Coast

Cathy Stewart’s paintings will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre until May 31

Perfect conditions bring new golfers to Alberni Golf Course’s men’s club

The weather was sunny and warm, for the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s… Continue reading

Youth wanted for RCMP summer camp

Deadline has been extended for central Vancouver Island applicants

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

Most Read