Eby following through on $500M rental protection promise for B.C.

Funds will go to non-profits looking to purchase rental properties

Premier David Eby is following through on a promise he made while campaigning for his current position to provide a $500 million fund for rental protection.

Announced Thursday (Jan. 12), the fund will be divvied out to non-profits through grants to allow them to purchase and protect rental properties in B.C.

Eby said the goal is to safeguard older properties from speculators who often drive up rental prices. He expects the fund to protect thousands of units.

More to come.

