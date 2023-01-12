FILE - B.C. announced a $500 million Rental Protection Fund on Jan. 12. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - B.C. announced a $500 million Rental Protection Fund on Jan. 12. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Eby following through on $500M rental protection promise for B.C.

Funds will go to non-profits looking to purchase rental properties

Premier David Eby is following through on a promise he made while campaigning for his current position to provide a $500 million fund for rental protection.

Announced Thursday (Jan. 12), the fund will be divvied out to non-profits through grants to allow them to purchase and protect rental properties in B.C.

Eby said the goal is to safeguard older properties from speculators who often drive up rental prices. He expects the fund to protect thousands of units.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HousingRentals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
From rivers to the runway: B.C. woman reclaiming Indigenous heritage with fashion
Next story
Car crashes into landmark fountain in downtown Nanaimo

Just Posted

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Public will get a say in Port Alberni pool feasibility study

Dietitian Sandra Gentleman leads a class at ADSS on a nutrition tour at Save-On Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Shop healthy, eat healthy, says Port Alberni dietitian

David Daniel Bird is wanted by Port Alberni RCMP. The 43-year old is facing multiple violent offences. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP search for man wanted for multiple offences

Firefighters from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek and Cherry Creek battle an intense fire at a residence in the 3500-block of 10th Avenue early on New Year’s Day, 2023. (JERRY FEVENS/ Special to the AV News)
EDITORIAL: Insurance a necessary expense for homeowners and renters alike