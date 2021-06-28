Echo Centre open as cooling centre

Port Alberni broke two consecutive heat records over the weekend and is set to break an all-time record today (Monday, June 28) with forecasts of 43 degrees Celsius according to Environment Canada.

The City of Port Alberni has designated Echo Centre as a cooling station for Monday. People are welcome to come by between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. and get out of the heat. The centre is located at 4255 Wallace Street.

Two other cooling stations are already in place at the Bread of Life Centre (3130 Third Avenue) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Kuu-us Crisis Line Society (4589 Adelaide Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. These stations are open to everyone. Bread of Life will have water and freezies available.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army emergency response food truck were one of several groups out on the weekend patrolling the streets to hand out water for people who needed it.

