McKayla Spencer, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) holds up a Burmese python during a news conference, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Edmonton zoo employee ‘doing well’ following Burmese python bite

City reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake

A zoo employee is recovering after she was bitten by a Burmese python Tuesday morning.

Debi Winwood, a spokesperson for Edmonton Valley Zoo, says the woman received immediate first aid from other employees and emergency services were called.

She says the woman was taken to hospital for minor medical treatment and is doing well.

Winwood says the city is reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake.

She says all emergency protocols were followed.

The snake, named Lucy, is approximately 15 years old, weights 75 kilograms and is 3.6 metres long.

Winwood says Lucy has been at the zoo since December 2016 and has not previously demonstrated any aggressive behaviour.

