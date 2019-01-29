Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

RCMP say a 64-year-old woman “was attacked by a man with hammers” on Saturday, and the man they claim is responsible is in custody awaiting a court-ordered mental health assessment.

William Cook, 86, of Campbell River has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after the incident.

Police say that neighbours and witnesses intervened in the alleged attack on Jan. 26, provided first aid to the victim and kept the man at bay until police arrived.

“The couple had been recently separated but were in communication for medical reasons,” according to the RCMP release on the incident. “They had an argument the day before and on this day the man attended her residence. He entered the residence and struck her multiple times with a hammer. She managed to escape out of the house where she called out for help. Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault.”

The Campbell River Major Crime Unit is overseeing the ongoing investigation and the Street Crimes Unit is taking the lead assisted by Victim Services, Forensic Identification Section and the Domestic Violence Unit, according to police.

There is no word on the victim’s condition. Asked to clarify whether more than one hammer was involved in the attack, Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP said that police aren’t releasing more details as the investigation is ongoing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
City of Campbell River approves its first pot shop
Next story
B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Just Posted

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at UVic

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

Alberni Valley residents pan pot proposal for ALR

Beaver Creek neighbours say cement medical cannabis facility not welcome

Port Alberni’s bylaw department launches new graffiti-busting program

Bylaw department shifting to a ‘proactive’ approach

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop a close game against Surrey Eagles

Eagles score twice in less than a minute to take the 2-1 lead

Liberal lean in Nanaimo could lead to provincial election: poll

Poll shows Liberal leader Harris has more than 40 per cent of support ahead of Nanaimo by-election

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders pleads guilty

David Attew admitted to failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

City of Campbell River approves its first pot shop

Application now goes back to the province for issuance of final license to operate

Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The complaint by Kari Simpson of Culture Guard centres on washroom signs.

Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, was found dead in a home in Bassano, Alta.

Most Read