Karrine Magnussen is running for a seat on Port Alberni City Council in the 2018 municipal election. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Karrine Magnussen will run for Port Alberni city council

Karrine Magnussen has announced her intent to run for city councillor in the upcoming 2018 Port Alberni civic election.

Magnussen grew up in the Alberni Valley. She says understands the community’s history; “the great times, the hits that came with increase of raw log exports, and the reasons reconciliation is so important here locally.”

Like many Generation X residents who grew up in the Valley she was raised on logging dollars. After time away in a few Canadian cities, Magnussen returned to the Alberni Valley 16 years ago, purchased a home in South Port and continues to raise her children here in Port Alberni.

Magnussen is dedicated to giving back to her local community and building relationships with individuals, organizations, business owners, and Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations communities. “I am excited to announce my intent to run,” she said in a press release.

“I have volunteered in our community from a very young age and look forward to being a part of council. I really feel that by understanding Port Alberni’s history and remaining focused on some long-term community planning, we can create a bright future for the Alberni Valley that includes sustainable industry, tourism, and environmental stewardship as individuals, organizations, and a community.”

Magnussen holds a unique career history in two distinct paths—community living and Internet development/design—both of which fostered skills in management, communication, project planning and advocacy. She brings these skills to the table along with a strong desire to work with other community leaders and residents to build a strong community.

Magnussen can be found most mornings around town, sharing coffee with residents, as part of her new project: creating an online magazine that features the stories of the people and places of Port Alberni.

To learn more about Magnussen you can call her directly, or visit the following online resources: https://www.facebook.com/KarrineMagnussen, http://twitter.com/hermedia or her website, www.KarrineMagnussen.com.

