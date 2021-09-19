Susan Farlinger (Liberal Party), Gord Johns (NDP Party) and Mary Lee (Conservative Party) answer questions from the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. (SCREENSHOTS)

ELECTION 2021: Hear from Courtenay-Alberni candidates on election issues

Alberni chamber of commerce asks questions of three main party candidates

The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce did not hold an all-candidates’ meeting in the Courtenay-Alberni riding for the 2021 federal election as it has done in past years. Instead, chamber CEO Bill Collette conducted interviews with three of the six candidates, posing the same series of questions that came from the chamber executive.

“The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce conducted one-on-one interviews (Sept. 10) between myself and the three main party candidates,” chamber CEO Bill Collette said. Candidates for the Green Party (Susan Lawson) and People’s Party of Canada (PPC) (Robert Eppich) were also invited but did not respond to requests. Barb Biley, representing the Marxist-Leninist party, is the sixth candidate in the riding.

Richard Spencer assembled the video portion of the interviews.

Following are video interviews with candidates Susan Farlinger (Liberal Party), Gord Johns NDP Party) and Mary Lee (Conservative Party), listed in the order they were filmed.

SUSAN FARLINGER VIDEO

GORD JOHNS VIDEO

MARY LEE VIDEO

The final day to vote in the 2021 federal election is Monday, Sept. 20. Polls open in five different locations in the Alberni Valley at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

