ELECTION 2021: How to vote in Port Alberni

Election Day is Sept. 20, but there are other ways to cast your vote

The Elections Canada office in Port Alberni is located at the Alberni Mall on Johnston Road, between Anytime Fitness and The Brick. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni will be heading to the polls this month for the 2021 federal election.

On Election Day (Monday, Sept. 20), voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various locations around the AlberniValley. Depending on your address, polling stations are at the Alberni Athletic Hall (3727 Roger Street), Echo Centre (4255 Wallace Street), Beaver Creek Fire Hall (6038 Beaver Creek Road), Cherry Creek Community Hall (3720 Moore Road) and Sproat Lake Fire Hall (7667 Pacific Rim Highway). But there are other opportunities to cast your vote before Election Day.

There will be four advance voting days on Sept. 10, 11, 12 and 13. The advance poll will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

You can also vote now, either in person at the Elections Canada office at Alberni Mall on Johnston Road (between Anytime Fitness and The Brick) or by mail.

To vote by mail, you must apply no later than 6 p.m. (EST) on Sept. 14. Visit www.elections.ca to apply to vote by mail, or visit the Elections Canada office at Alberni Mall.

Elections Canada reminds citizens to make sure they are registered to vote. Watch for your voter information card in the mail—if it has incorrect information or has not arrived by Sept. 10, contact Elections Canada at www.elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

At the polling stations, poll workers will be wearing masks. There will also be hand sanitizer stations, clear physical distancing markers and plexiglass barriers.

When you go to vote, don’t forget to wear a mask. Poll workers will provide a single-use pencil to mark your ballot, or you can bring your own pen or pencil.

If you have tested positive for or have symptoms of COVID-19, or if you have been in contact with someone who has the virus, you are asked to vote by mail instead.

There are six candidates in the Courtenay-Alberni riding:

Barbara Biley – (613) 792-4475

Robert Eppich – (250) 792-0078

Susan Farlinger – (236) 935-2013

Gord Johns – (778) 421-1125

Susanne Lawson – (no phone number provided)

Mary Lee – (778) 744-0727

