Initial election results announced in Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District race

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board will have a recount, as results have come in too close.

Mike Sparrow was elected in Cherry Creek by a four-vote margin over Darren DeLuca: 194 to 190. According to ACRD electoral officer Wendy Thomson, there will be an automatic recount because the vote is so close.

Meanwhile, newcomer Susan Roth won the Area E Beaver Creek seat with 374 votes to Cindy Solda’s 182. In Sproat Lake, incumbent Penny Cote has been re-elected. She topped Area D Sproat Lake with 209 votes. Derek Appleton was second with 117 and Heather Powell third with 56.

All ballots in the regional district have to be counted by hand, Thomson said. Beaver Creek had a high voter turnout this year, she added.

School District 70 trustee numbers, with one polling station remaining to be counted, are Janis Joseph (3,688 votes), Pam Craig (2,716), Chris Washington (2,342), Larry Ransom (2,235), Cherilyn Bray (2,117), Helen Zanette (1,839), Jen Smith (1,771), John Bennie (1,705) and Rosemarie Buchanan (1,642).

More to come…

