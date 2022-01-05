Fire crews respond to an electrical fire at Pioneer Towers on Wallace Street on January 5, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Fire crews respond to an electrical fire at Pioneer Towers on Wallace Street on January 5, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Electrical fire extinguished at seniors home in Port Alberni

All tenants able to return to their suites after fire

A seniors home in Port Alberni had to be evacuated briefly due to an electrical fire.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, fire crews were called to a report of a fire inside of an electrical room at Pioneer Towers, a retirement home on Wallace Street.

Because the building is a multi-family residence, crews from the Port Alberni Fire Department, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department were all paged.

RELATED: Residents displaced after second Port Alberni apartment fire in a week

PAFD Chief Mike Owens said when crews arrived, there was no smoke or fire showing—only a slight electrical smell.

“Staff had attempted to turn a breaker back on and there had been a subsequent flash and fire,” said Owens.

Staff at Pioneer Towers were able to suppress the fire using a fire extinguisher. Fire crews had to ventilate the structure due to smoke and the smell, but all tenants were able to return to their suites. No one was displaced by the fire.

An electrician was also called to the scene.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firePort Alberni

Previous story
Thieves in Nanaimo steal generator used by emergency medical alert service for seniors
Next story
33 inmates, 18 employees infected in COVID outbreak at Kent Institution

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Mirko Buttazzoni battles with a pair of Coquitlam Express players for the puck during a game on Dec. 11, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs acquire veteran forward in trade with Express

Fire crews respond to an electrical fire at Pioneer Towers on Wallace Street on January 5, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Electrical fire extinguished at seniors home in Port Alberni

Loon Lake is located north of Mount Arrowsmith and east of Port Alberni. (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Campground planned for Loon Lake near Port Alberni

Marie Swain, Marian Anaka, Clare Cauduro, Erica Schubart and Rosemary Ronalds of the Saturday Morning Quilters made a donation to the Port Alberni Shelter Society. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Quilters make warm donation to women’s recovery house in Port Alberni