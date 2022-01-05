Electrical fire extinguished at seniors home in Port Alberni

All tenants able to return to their suites after fire

Fire crews respond to an electrical fire at Pioneer Towers on Wallace Street on January 5, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A seniors home in Port Alberni had to be evacuated briefly due to an electrical fire.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, fire crews were called to a report of a fire inside of an electrical room at Pioneer Towers, a retirement home on Wallace Street.

Because the building is a multi-family residence, crews from the Port Alberni Fire Department, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department were all paged.

PAFD Chief Mike Owens said when crews arrived, there was no smoke or fire showing—only a slight electrical smell.

“Staff had attempted to turn a breaker back on and there had been a subsequent flash and fire,” said Owens.

Staff at Pioneer Towers were able to suppress the fire using a fire extinguisher. Fire crews had to ventilate the structure due to smoke and the smell, but all tenants were able to return to their suites. No one was displaced by the fire.

An electrician was also called to the scene.



