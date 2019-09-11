Westwold elementary, located 45 minutes east of Kamloops. (SD73 photo)

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

  • Sep. 11, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

An elementary school east of Kamloops will be open this school year – for now – after the minimum requirement of six students enrolled.

School District 73 superintendent Alison Sidow said the required minimum of six students have now enrolled at Westwold elementary, located about 45 minutes outside of Kamloops. The news elicited a round of applause from trustees on Monday night.

“We need them to stay until September 30,” Sidow noted.

ALSO READ: Fire destroys Kamloops elementary school

In January, the school board voted to keep Westwold open as a K-7 school this year as long as at least six students were enrolled by the end of September.

Westwold was shuttered last fall when no students were enrolled to start the school year. Six students is the minimum amount needed to make the school viable both financially and from an educational point of view.

The school district receives a grant of $166,800 from the Ministry of Education in to operate Westwold, which costs in the neighbourhood of approximately $209,000 to run. With provincial funding for six students on top of that, the district is able to break even on cost.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Rider-friendly City of Port Alberni welcomes Toy Run

It is Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event of the year

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni art exhibit shows the beauty in overlooked objects

‘Paper Chase’ is presented by Marie Heath

Who’s got the final Valley Vonka ticket?

All 1,000 chocolate bars are sold out!

Former Port Alberni junior high school transformed into community hub

Public invited to open house at former Klitsa school on Sept. 14

Two recent deaths deemed not suspicious: Alberni RCMP

Two people have died in separate incidents that happened in public in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Port Alberni has fun at 74th annual Fall Fair

Alberni District Fall Fair took place at the Fall Fair Grounds

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Trailer released for Jason Momoa TV series filmed on Vancouver Island

‘See’ will debut on Apple’s new streaming service on Nov.1

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Nanaimo girl made it her mission to find the cat on the ‘missing’ poster

10-year-old Bella Salvino, on her bike, locates lost cat

Most Read