Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island

Officials urge people to manage items on their property that can hurt animals

An adventurous and obviously too tall Roosevelt elk got its antlers caught up on a zip line in a backyard in Youbou on Vancouver Island over the weekend.

Conservation officers were called in and safely sedated and freed the elk from its predicament before the animal found its way back to the forest.

The Conservation Officer Service asked people to remember to properly manage items on their properties that could injure or trap wildlife.

“Every year it happens,” said BC Conservation Services’ South Island Sgt. Scott Norris in a previous interview after a similar incident.

“Put your stuff away. If you live in a piece of property where there are elk or deer, there’s a chance an elk is going to get caught up in your stuff.”

Norris said the problem with elk bulls is is they like to wave their big antlers around a lot and they get caught up in people’s things.

“Swing sets, tire swings, hockey nets, fishing nets, tennis nets, hammocks, all sorts of things,” he said.

“If an animal’s mobility and ability to feed is severely limited by whatever they’re tangled in, then we’ll intervene.”

