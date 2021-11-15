Emergency boarding, hotline launched for animals evacuated in B.C. floods

BC SPCA urging pet owners to be prepared for an emergency

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in B.C. as heavy rains continue to flood the southern half of the province.

While many emergency reception centres have been set up, the BC SPCA said that emergency boarding is available for those who need to be separated from their animals as they seek shelter.

To access boarding, animal and pet owners can call 1-855-622-7722.

For pet owners who believe they may have to evacuate, the BC SPCA has created a checklist of the items that may be needed:

Food, water, treats for two to four weeks, including four litres per day for dogs and one litre for cats

Medications for two to four weeks

Vet contact information

Pet photos with written descriptions of the animals and their names in a ziplock bag

Microchip and licence information

Carriers for each pet

Waste supplies including litter, litter boxes, garbage bags

Extra bedding, towels, blankets

Water bottle

Hay for small animals

Toys to keep animals happy and stress-free

Leashes, harnesses, collars, muscles as needed.

