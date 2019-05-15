UPDATE: Highway re-opens after three-vehicle crash in Nanaimo

Ambulance, firefighters and RCMP are on scene at a highway crash that has completely shut down northbound traffic on the Nanaimo Parkway. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Northbound traffic is again flowing on the Nanaimo Parkway after first responders freed a person from an SUV after a three-vehicle accident that closed off the highway earlier today.

Ambulance, firefighters and RCMP were on scene at the crash, which happened at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the Northfield Road intersection, and completely shut down northbound lanes.

A Toyota truck, Mazda sports-utility vehicle and a Jeep were damaged in the crash and three people were transported to hospital with injuries, according to Colin Fergusson, acting captain with Nanaimo Fire Rescue. Witnesses reported that the Mazda was on fire with a victim trapped, he said.

“I think some of the bystanders that happened on the scene initially used dry chemical extinguishers on the car and managed to put it out. The fire was … somewhere in the rear compartment,” Fergusson said.

Fergusson said the occupant of the Mazda was freed and the drivers of the truck and Jeep were both able to make it out of their vehicles and all three were taken to hospital, he said.

“Both the driver of the Mazda and the driver of the [Toyota], RCMP wanted to ensure that they were both stable at the hospital and there was no severe, life-threatening injuries before they conducted a more intensive investigation,” said Fergusson.”

