Ambulance, firefighters and RCMP are on scene at a highway crash that has completely shut down northbound traffic on the Nanaimo Parkway. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Highway re-opens after three-vehicle crash in Nanaimo

Crash at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday had shut down northbound Nanaimo Parkway traffic

Northbound traffic is again flowing on the Nanaimo Parkway after first responders freed a person from an SUV after a three-vehicle accident that closed off the highway earlier today.

Ambulance, firefighters and RCMP were on scene at the crash, which happened at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the Northfield Road intersection, and completely shut down northbound lanes.

A Toyota truck, Mazda sports-utility vehicle and a Jeep were damaged in the crash and three people were transported to hospital with injuries, according to Colin Fergusson, acting captain with Nanaimo Fire Rescue. Witnesses reported that the Mazda was on fire with a victim trapped, he said.

“I think some of the bystanders that happened on the scene initially used dry chemical extinguishers on the car and managed to put it out. The fire was … somewhere in the rear compartment,” Fergusson said.

Fergusson said the occupant of the Mazda was freed and the drivers of the truck and Jeep were both able to make it out of their vehicles and all three were taken to hospital, he said.

“Both the driver of the Mazda and the driver of the [Toyota], RCMP wanted to ensure that they were both stable at the hospital and there was no severe, life-threatening injuries before they conducted a more intensive investigation,” said Fergusson.”

For past coverage of car crashes in the region, click this link.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says
Next story
Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Just Posted

Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019

AVDRA makes last-minute decision after ACRD denies airport for venue

Alberni Valley Transition Towns talks Green New Deal at town hall meeting

Port Alberni one of numerous communities across Canada examining a Green New Deal

ARTS AROUND: Solstice Arts Festival returns to Port Alberni

More than 80 artists will showcase their work at 15 Alberni Valley venues

New changes drawing new faces to Alberni Golf Course this season

The Men’s Club committee has made some changes for this year

BUSINESS BEAT: Lower Johnston area of Port Alberni blooms with new business

Uptown area sees upbeat attitude

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read