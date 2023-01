Occupants of the structure reportedly made it out safely

Emergency crews respond to a fire on Josephine Street in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Emergency crews in Port Alberni are currently responding to a fire on Josephine Street.

As of Monday morning (Jan. 30), smoke could be seen rising from a structure near Josephine Street and Meadow Drive.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, all occupants of the building made it out safely.

More to come…

