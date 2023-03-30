Emergency non-profits in the Alberni Valley receive gaming grants for 2022-23

Rescue squad, marine search and rescue will use funds for operations, equipment

The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad’s rope rescue team members practice on a chilly night last week. Volunteer search and rescue members practice different skills each week to maintain operational readiness. (AVRS INSTAGRAM PHOTO)

Two volunteer rescue organizations in the Alberni Valley have received community gaming grants from the B.C. provincial government.

The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad will be receiving $55,000 and the Port Alberni Marine Rescue Society has already received its grant of $33,000, both of which will be put toward operations and equipment.

The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad is “excited” to have received a gaming grant this year, spokesperson Richard Johns said.

“Gaming grants are not guaranteed support and our treasurer and board of directors need to apply for it each year if we hope to receive that funding.”

The AVRS functions on grants such as gaming grants as well as an allotment from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. The non-profit has also received donations from the public and from other organizations such as 100-plus Women Who Care Port Alberni, which keep them operating.

“Grants such as this are vital in ensuring that search and rescue remains free of cost and available for those that need it,” Johns added.

This year’s grant will be used for building operations, specialized training for volunteer members, replacing equipment and insurance. The AVRS hall on Tebo Avenue is listed as a second ambulance hall if the current hall becomes damaged in a disaster, and it is also listed as a tertiary emergency coordination centre.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 39 received their gaming grant last December and will use it to buy equipment and put toward operational needs of the society, station coxswain Ian Arklie said.

The Alberni Valley’s RCMSR unit had requested a higher amount than it received because the vessel requires some upgrades, Arklie added.

The grants are part of a $12 million allocation of new provincial funding for public safety and environment programs that will go toward 281 non-profit organizations around B.C.

“Non-profit organizations do incredible work that make our communities stronger and more vibrant,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “These investments will help local organizations to continue their work to help keep people safe, healthy and active.”

Other organizations within the riding that also received grants include Pacific Rim Marine Search and Rescue Society ($16,500) and United Riders of Cumberland Association ($25,000).



