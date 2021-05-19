Police emergency response team members outside a house on Marisa Street in the early-morning hours Wednesday, May 19. (Photo submitted)

Police emergency response team members outside a house on Marisa Street in the early-morning hours Wednesday, May 19. (Photo submitted)

Emergency response team called, tear gas used during mental-health crisis in Nanaimo

Incident happened overnight Wednesday, May 19

An emergency response team was called out in the early-morning hours and police were eventually able to take into custody a man who was in crisis.

Police were initially called to the 500 block of Marisa Street at about midnight May 19, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, and were on scene for hours.

Two people had been able to take a gun away from their roommate, but when police arrived, he refused to leave his room and indicated that he had another gun.

RCMP secured the premises and called in the ERT and a crisis negotiator and eventually deployed “multiple canisters of tear gas,” O’Brien said, which explained the “loud boom” sounds and broken glass neighbours reported hearing.

O’Brien said when police located the individual, he was unconscious and had sustained self-inflicted non-life-threatening injuries, not gunshot wounds. A rifle and ammunition were found in the home and seized.

“He’s getting the help he needs. That’s what it comes down to,” O’Brien said.

He added that the roommates put themselves in a precarious situation.

“That is an individual call … we will not pass judgment on them,” O’Brien said. “They obviously feared for the individual’s life and they made a decision based on what they had to do. Good for them for doing it, but they obviously put themselves in harm’s way. They may also have saved his life.”

READ ALSO: One person shot, one detained in incident in north Nanaimo home


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

Just Posted

A painting by Port Alberni artist Robert Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist exhibits paintings for the month of May

Next exhibit will feature five female artists

Students at John Howitt Elementary School in Port Alberni gathered on Thursday, May 13 to launch their rockets, built entirely from recycled materials. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students in Port Albern launch for the stars

John Howitt Rocketeers program teaches students about science, engineering

Joseph A. Dandurand is a Kwantlen First Nation writer. (Langley Advance Times File Photo)
Indigenous poet and NYT bestseller to read at Electric Mermaid

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing takes place online via Zoom on Friday, May 21

The line of Stephen Castagna, Brandon Buhr and Josh Van Unen became one of the most dominant lines in the BCHL during the 2020-21 pod season. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate successful 2020-21 season

Bulldogs ended the BCHL season with a second-place finish in the Island Division pod

The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill exclusion application now in ALC’s hands

Decision on whether to remove national historic site from ALR ‘could take months’

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

Police emergency response team members outside a house on Marisa Street in the early-morning hours Wednesday, May 19. (Photo submitted)
Emergency response team called, tear gas used during mental-health crisis in Nanaimo

Incident happened overnight Wednesday, May 19

North Coast Trail Ale. (Submitted photo)
Interest in Vancouver Island’s wild north coast continuing to brew

Growing interest in Cape Scott and the North Coast Trail can be washed down with new craft beer

Tofino plans to launch a pay-parking system around its public beaches, including this lot at Chesterman Beach. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Tofino set to charge for parking at public beaches

Fees will be charged at roughly 10 locations including Chesterman Beach

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

Plans to restore the ecology of Sidney Island include the eradication of fallow deer first introduced in the early 1900s. (Parks Canada/Submitted)
Parks Canada wants to eradicate invasive deer on small island near Victoria

Proposal to shoot about 400-500 fallow deer part of a larger plan to restore local ecology

The owner of this townhome was awakened by a large crashing sound in Qualicum Beach on May 18. (Michael Briones photo)
Large tree crashes down on home in Qualicum Beach

Owner shaken but still counting his blessings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read