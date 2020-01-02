The backside of the Pacific Mist Spa building at the south end of the property caught fire around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Black Press file photo

Employee credited with saving building following fire at Island resort

The New Year’s Day fire affected the spa building at the Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa

A staff member at the Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa in the Comox Valley is being credited with saving the resort’s spa building following a late-night fire on New Year’s Day.

Aaron Greasley, the resort’s general manager told Black Press the backside of the Pacific Mist Spa building at the south end of the property caught fire around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1.

“It was predominately an external fire with water and smoke damage that was contained,” he said and added the spa was closed at the time.

“One of our key staff members was nearby and immediately grabbed a garden hose and risked his life as he hosed down the building and grinded it out until the fire department arrived. If it wasn’t for him, it would have been a very different outcome.”

Greasley explained insurance adjusters were at the resort by 3:30 a.m., and he hopes if the damaged spa area can be isolated, the spa should reopen within four to seven days. Areas such as the massage rooms and hydropath were not affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada
Next story
B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

Just Posted

Tofino couple welcomes first baby of 2020 at West Coast General Hospital

Ollie Westcott was born on New Year’s Day in Port Alberni

ARTS AROUND: New Port Alberni exhibit explores colour in photography

Rollin Art Centre re-opens on January 14

TOTEM 65: Pep band makes noise at Totem basketball tournament

ADSS pep band is one of the newest additions to the annual tournament

EDITORIAL: May 2020 be a year of healing for a community in pain

The top 10 stories from the Alberni Valley in the past year were full of pain, tears and challenges

Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Child was born at 12:17 a.m. at Victoria General

VIDEO: Port Alberni makes a splash on New Year’s Day

The annual Polar Bear Swim had 138 registered swimmers

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Employee credited with saving building following fire at Island resort

The New Year’s Day fire affected the spa building at the Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

The Harley Guy comedian rides across Vancouver Island

Herb Dixon will be performing in Nanaimo, Victoria, Oak Bay and Port Alberni

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Most Read