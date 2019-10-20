Environment Canada issues gale warnings for western Vancouver Island

Gale warnings in effect for most of Vancouver Island and west coast Mainland

  • Oct. 20, 2019 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for today, tonight and Monday for Vancouver Island and surrounding areas along the west coast of B.C. due to strong winds.

There are gale warnings in effect for the Strait of Georgia north of Nanaimo, the Juan de Fuca Strait central and east entrance, Johnstone Strait, Queen Charlotte Strait, West Coast Vancouver Island, Queen Charlotte Sound, the Central Coast from McInnes to Pine Island, Hecate Strait, Dixon Entrance, West Coast Haida Gwaii, Bowie, and Explorer.

READ ALSO: ‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

A gale warning means winds of 34-47 knots are occurring or expected to occur. Environment Canada expects winds of up to 35 knots today and Monday for regions with gale warnings in effect. Rain is also expected, and wind speeds are expected to drop to 20 knots or below by Tuesday.

Residents in these areas should take care when venturing outside, especially around coastal areas, and secure property or possessions at risk of blowing away.

There are also strong wind warnings, meaning winds are expected to reach between 20 and 33 knots, in effect for the Strait of Georgia south of Nanaimo, Haro Strait, and the Juan de Fuca Strait west entrance. Howe Sound does not have any weather warnings as of 10:30 a.m.

The next forecast will be released at 4 p.m. today. For a full weather forecast, click here.

READ ALSO: Here comes the rain: Victoria can expect post Thanksgiving showers all week

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

