Snowy conditions on the Malahat are possible Friday and Saturday with a snowfall warning in effect from Environment Canada. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Twitter)

Snowy conditions on the Malahat are possible Friday and Saturday with a snowfall warning in effect from Environment Canada. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Twitter)

Environment Canada warns of snowfall on Malahat, east Vancouver Island

Up to 5 centimetres expected Friday night and Saturday morning

Vancouver Island residents living at higher elevations may experience some snow Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada issued the weather statement early Thursday morning, saying Greater Victoria, the Malahat and east Vancouver Island will receive up to five centimetres leading into Saturday morning.

The forecasted snowfall is the result of a strong pacific frontal system moving into B.C.’s south coast Friday night. It will bring rainfall to the majority of the region but has a good chance of producing snow in areas with higher elevation.

By Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada said all the snow is expected to turn to rain.

READ ALSO: Miracle container, filled with supplies by Esquimalt charity, survives Beirut blast

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater VictoriaSnow

Previous story
Highway reopening caution: ‘It is not the Coquihalla as we know it’
Next story
‘A system of failures:’ Adult eating disorder services quietly dropped on south Island

Just Posted

Participants in the Pathways Forward program collaborate to put up Christmas lights at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre in November 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Pathways Forward program volunteers light up Alberni Valley visitor centre

Emergency responders on scene at an apartment fire on Port Alberni’s Gertrude Street. Susie Quinn/Alberni Valley News
Residents displaced after Port Alberni apartment fire

An access road on the Catalyst Paper mill site that travels alongside the Somass Rivera vital link to the Tseshaht First Nation—provides views all the way to Mt. Klitsa on a clear, sunny day. (Dec. 3, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: MOU is more than the quality of paper it’s printed on

Jianna Silver created this metal decoration for the city’s Winter Wonderland event. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ADSS students in Port Alberni create a Winter Wonderland