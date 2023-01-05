A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environmental groups welcome Parks Canada buyout of Jasper Park backcountry lodges

Advocates say move needed to protect caribou herds on the edge of disappearing

Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association says buying out the backcountry lodges is unfortunate but needed to protect the herds, which are on the edge of disappearing.

She says the two lodges were on habitat used by caribou for calving, rearing and rutting, and added to pressures the animals were facing from predators.

The owner of one of the lodges declined to comment.

Caribou herds in the area are now so small, they can’t produce enough calves to expand the herds, and Parks Canada is considering a captive breeding program to bring them back.

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria repairs stretch to 7 days for massive container ship that broke down near Tofino
Next story
Fish farm workers rescue 2 dogs found hungry and alone on remote B.C. island

Just Posted

Scott Cisaroski attempts to break through a screen of Ballenas players to sink a basket during Day One (Thursday, Jan. 5) of Totem 67. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
TOTEM 67: Port Alberni teams pick up wins to open Totem tournament

Routes to Tofino will remain suspended until May. (Black Press file photo)
Vancouver Island Connector bus service paused after ridership plummets

A photo of Nikifor Andriev and his family taken in the 1930s. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. author explores family history in new book

The Totem 67 Spirit candidates. From left to right: Vanderlyn Dennis, Sophia Bill, Pallas Cote-Wallin, Jordan Maczulat, Jayden Blake, Macee Norlock and Alex McDowell. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
TOTEM 67: Seven Alberni students vying for Totem Spirit title