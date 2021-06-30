Sparks Lake wildfire on Tuesday, June 29. (BC Wildfire/ Twitter)

Sparks Lake wildfire on Tuesday, June 29. (BC Wildfire/ Twitter)

Evacuation alert expanded as wildfire near Kamloops grows to 2,300 hectares

150 properties are on evacuation alert due to the Sparks Lake fire

The Sparks Lake wildfire north of Kamloops has more than doubled in size to 2,300 hectares as of Tuesday night (June 29), prompting an evacuation alert to be expanded to 150 properties in the area.

The wildfire remains out of control just 15 kilometres north of Kamloops lake. Forty-seven firefighters, six helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment were used to combat the blaze throughout the day Tuesday and 20 personnel remained on-scene overnight.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for nine properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) on Tuesday and 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas are on evacuation alert.

The fire sparked on June 28 and quickly grew due to the hot and dry weather. Temperatures in the area are forecasted to remain in the realm of 40 C through the next few days.

Black Press Media has requested further information from the BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Kamloops now 750 hectares, evacuation order issued

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresWildfire season

Previous story
Spring rolls sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredient
Next story
Canada Day as seen through an Indigenous lens

Just Posted

Maren Longman delivers a compelling valedictory speech in front of her family and a few other people at the ADSS Theatre on June 18, 2021. Her speech (which she did in one take) was recorded to be included in the 2021 graduation video. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Class of 2021 can heal the world, says Alberni valedictorian

Alberni District Secondary School graduates and longtime friends Paige Maher, left, and Cortney Cameron have fun recording their MC speeches as part of the 2021 graduation ceremonies on June 18, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni grad MCs ‘do everything together’

The Bulldogs have added defenceman Kai Greaves to their roster for 2021-2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add to roster with GOJHL players

Port Alberni theatregoers will have to wait a little longer to sit in the Paramount Theatre, as the heat wave has forced the theatre to close. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Paramount Theatre closes due to heat wave