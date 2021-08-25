Evacuation alerts lifted around Ladysmith’s Mount Hayes wildfire

Cowichan Valley Regional District also lifts state of local emergency in the area

With the Mount Hayes wildfire under control, a state of local emergency and evacuation alerts affecting area residents have been lifted by authorities.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting the 73-hectare fire, burning about five kilometres northwest of Ladysmith since Aug. 19, is being held. As such, a state of emergency issued by the Cowichan Valley Regional District, affecting 20 residential properties in nearby areas has been lifted, according to a press release.

On advice of B.C. Wildfire Service, a joint evacuation alert with the Regional District of Nanaimo, affecting residences on Takala, David and Ivey roads, has also been lifted.

“The Mt. Hayes wildfire continues to be classified as ‘being held’ and the containment line has successfully aided the efforts of BCWS crews. Ongoing suppression efforts are focused on the area to the south where the fire is dug in and continues to burn,” said the press release.

Evacuation alerts for a nearby Fortis B.C. facility, as well as the Bush Creek Fish Hatchery, remain in place, the CVRD said.

Residents may continue to experience smoke over the next several days, and are advised to limit exposure. No updates will be provided barring a “significant change” to the fire’s status, stated the press release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

