Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct in Chemainus.

Richard Nelson, who lives on Caswell Street, had a very distinctive – and heavy – dinosaur stolen from his yard.

“It was not a small ornament, weighing around 300 pounds and made of solid concrete,” he explained. “Sometime on the 28th of August, like all the other dinosaurs, it disappeared. Due to its size and weight, two or three people would have been involved in removing it from the residence.”

The Nelsons acquired the dinosaur that was designed by a local artist five years ago and considered themselves lucky to purchase it.

It has graced the front of their residence ever since, becoming a major attraction for residents, children and grandchildren.

“There’s going to be a lot of disappointed little kids around,” said Nelson.

He’s hoping people will keep an eye out for it, as its theft has left a large hole in the neighbourhood.

Numerous cases of ornamental pieces and possessions left in yards have been reported stolen in recent months by Chemainus residents.