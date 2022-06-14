A Trail man has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14. (Black Press Media stock photo)

A Trail man has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Ex-B.C. sheriff turned Kootenay security company owner charged with sexual assault of a minor

William Trowell, owner of Selkirk Security Systems, was arrested on June 8

Trail RCMP have arrested William Trowell, owner of Selkirk Security Systems, for sexual assault charges related to a minor.

The 53-year-old Trail resident was taken into custody on June 8 and has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14, invitation to touching under 14 and sexual assault. According to B.C. Court Services, the alleged assaults took place in 1999.

Selkirk Security Systems is one of the major providers of security and fire safety services in the Kootenays. It has won awards from the Trail Chamber of Commerce and Kootenay Business Magazine’s Best of Business Awards.

According to the company’s website, Trowell has worked continuously in the security/law enforcement field since 1987 and was employed as a deputy sheriff in Prince Rupert for six years. He has also been a member of the Canadian Naval Reserve and the chair of the RCMP Community Consultant Group in Prince Rupert. Search and rescue manager with the Provincial Emergency Program and Cox’n for the Coast Guard Auxiliary are also included in his website bio.

Trowell has also been a member of the City of Trail’s Community Safety Task Force.

Trowell is not in custody at this time and is scheduled for an appearance at the Castlegar Courthouse on June 29.

READ MORE: Ktunaxa press feds on cross-border pollution in Kootenay watershed


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crimekootenay

Previous story
B.C. commuters pursuing class-action lawsuit over highway blockades; Save Old Growth unfazed
Next story
BC SPCA seize 123 neglected animals in Fort St. James, 130 found dead in Vanderhoof

Just Posted

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Visitors to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport open house check out a twin-engine Grumman Mallard that flew in from Victoria, and the T-28B Trojan warbird that pilot Roger Yorke brought over from Qualicum Beach Airport, Sunday, June 12, 2022. See more photos from the event on page A7. (PHOTO COURTESY WARWICK PATTERSON, FLYING BC)
Airport open house in Alberni Valley draws hundreds

Ellen Frood (2021), Colin Minions (2022), Capt. Michael Ramsay (2020) with his daughter Heather, all accept Citizen of the Year awards from the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce at the community excellence gala, Friday, June 10, 2022 at McLean Mill National Historic Site. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Trio of Citizens of the Year honoured in Port Alberni

Terry Deakin of INEO Employment, third from left, presents the team at Power of Three with a COVID Resilience Award for 2022 at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce community excellence awards, Friday, June 10, 2022 at McLean Mill National HIstoric Site. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates three years of community excellence

Victoria Chicchini, left, and the rest of the Junior Leadership class at Alberni District Secondary School hold up inspirational signs and backpacks they have filled with items useful to people experiencing homelessness. The class donated backpacks to homelessness advocate Mark Braunagel on May 19, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni high school leadership students collect backpacks for people living on city’s streets