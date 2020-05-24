FILE – BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver announces that he won’t be running as leader in the next provincial election during a press conference at the Hall of Honour at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

The former leader of the BC Greens said the province only narrowly avoided an early election.

In a Saturday night tweet, Andrew Weaver said his former colleagues Sonia Furstenau and interim party leader Adam Olsen were unwilling to force an election over the LNG Canada development in northern B.C. The Coastal GasLink pipeline, part of an LNG Canada development that would bring natural gas to an export facility in Kitimat, caused months of protests and railway blockades sparked by the Wet’suwet’en, whose traditional territory the development travelled through.

READ MORE: Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

READ MORE: No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

“I was ready to go to election, but in my opinion, they were more interested in re-election than they were about standing up for @BCGreen principles,” Weaver said.

The former party leader’s comments came shortly after he blasted Furstenau’s comments on Twitter. The Cowichan Valley MLA expressed support for New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s idea for a four-day work week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an absolutely kooky idea. We aren’t New Zealand,” Weaver said, accusing Furstenau of not having thought out her comments and calling it “classic decision-based evidence-making.”

Weaver left the Greens in January to sit as an independent in his Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding. At the time, he said sitting as an independent would better allow him to balance work and health demands that were affecting his family. He said he would remain committed to the stability of the NDP minority government and the Confidence and Supply Agreement, a deal signed between the NDP and the Greens in 2017 when the current government was formed.

“I remain committed to the stability of this minority government and to CASA [Confidence and Supply Agreement],” he said in a January statement.

READ MORE: BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver to step away from party, will sit as independent

Neither Olsen nor Furstenau have responded publicly to Weaver’s comments.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

British Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Giant Book Sale has new date, new location

Book sale will take place in November at Alberni Athletic Hall

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

Yukon writer reads at virtual Alberni Valley Words on Fire

Joanna Lilley will make her appearance on May 27

Port Alberni gift card site kickstarts post-COVID-19 economy

City, chamber of commerce collaborate on novel ‘shop local’ plan

Broombusters will clean up the greenery at Canal Waterfront Park

Volunteers are needed for Friday morning, May 22 to help cut down invasive plants

QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

As COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, here’s a quiz about crowded places and isolation

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Oak Bay man stumbles upon eagle hunting seal, grabs camera just in time

The eagle did ‘a perfect butterfly stroke to shore’ with its prey, photographer says

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Most Read