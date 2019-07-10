Ex-Raptor Danny Green says bags stolen in Downtown Eastside

‘We didn’t know there was a ghetto or hood in Vancouver,’ Danny Green said on his podcast episode

Toronto Raptors’ Danny Green takes questions from the media during an NBA basketball news conference following their NBA Championship win, in Toronto, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Recent NBA championship winner Danny Green alleges he was robbed while visiting Vancouver for a pair of press events and his basketball camp for kids last week.

According to Green’s latest episode of his Inside the Green Room podcast, he and his entourage were checking into an Airbnb when a thief made off with two book bags that were left in a parked vehicle outside.

“We started off rocky in Vancouver,” Green said in his last episode as a Toronto Raptor, which aired earlier this week.

Admittedly not knowing much about the city, Green and his group booked a place through the short-term rental website that looked great in the pictures. Turns out, it was on the outskirts of the Downtown Eastside.

“They go to check in and we go to eat and they’re like ‘yo we gotta change [Airbnbs], it’s old, it’s raggedy, it feels haunted,” Green said.

“We didn’t know there was a ghetto or hood in Vancouver.”

The soon-to-be L.A. Lakers player said his group was inside for roughly 10 minutes before going back outside to the vehicle to find a pair of book bags missing. He said he wasn’t sure if the car was locked.

“Not robbed of everything, but two book bags gone — and one of the book bags had a lotof stuff in it,” Green said, including more than one laptop, cash and other electronics.

The Vancouver police told Black Press Media that it has assigned an investigator to look into the incident.

“The VPD consistently encourages people to remove all visible items from their cars when they park anywhere in the city,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

“Even if it is a small item and does not seem valuable to you, it might be enough to tempt a thief. It’s unfortunate Mr. Green had a negative experience in Vancouver.”

