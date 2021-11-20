EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A police vehicle drives through a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A police vehicle drives through a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A truck in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A truck in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A propane tank in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A propane tank in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
From left, Abbotsford MP Ed Fast, mayor Henry Braun and Abbotsford Police chief Mike Serr view a flooded Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)From left, Abbotsford MP Ed Fast, mayor Henry Braun and Abbotsford Police chief Mike Serr view a flooded Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Flowing water, tree branches, a propane tank and more could be seen strewn across Highway 1 through Sumas Prairie on Saturday, five days after provincial authorities shut down the key route through the Valley from Chilliwack to Abbotsford due to flooding caused by torrential rains.

A Black Press Media journalist was escorted through the flooded area by a Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officer on the morning of Nov. 20 for an exclusive tour of the highway between No. 3 and Cole roads.

Approximately five kilometres of the highway is still under water in that section.

There is still no date as to when the section of Highway 1 will reopen.

RELATED: Hwy 7 closured canceled, controlled travel resumes

 

