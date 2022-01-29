The Sumas Prairie is flooding and on an emergency evacuation alert as search crews attempt to rescue those who remain. (City of Abbotsford)

The Sumas Prairie is flooding and on an emergency evacuation alert as search crews attempt to rescue those who remain. (City of Abbotsford)

Exemption put in place to help flood-affected B.C. residents ends on Monday night

The government says Canadians should still avoid non-essential travel

Border and travel exemptions put in place after storms flooded parts of British Columbia will end next week.

The measures allowed B.C. residents affected by flooding to cross into the United States for essential supplies and immediately return to Canada without providing a negative PCR test for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The federal government says the exemptions, which were put in place in November, will end on Monday at 9 p.m.

Storms in November washed out key highways and caused millions of dollars in damage to the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford, which is home to much of the province’s agriculture industry.

The government says Canadians should still avoid non-essential travel outside of the country.

The exemptions led to some initial confusion with travellers being wrongly ticketed for violating quarantine restrictions.

– The Canadian Press

BC Flood

Previous story
B.C. is creating confusion with COVID communications, say critics
Next story
Thousands gather on Parliament Hill for protest against vaccine mandates

Just Posted

The San Group celebrates a new partnership with Seaton Forest Products on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
San Group turns waste wood into value-added products with new partnership

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers can’t catch up to Campbell River Storm

Environment Canada issues a fog advisory for much of Vancouver Island Jan. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dense fog advisory comes with black ice risk for much of Vancouver Island

Travis Dezall, owner of Reel Life Charters in Sooke, shows off a pair of recent catches. Dezall said it is not surprising Vancouver Island was recently named a top fishing destination by fishingbooker.com. (Photo Courtesy of Travis Dezall)
Vancouver Island named to top fishing destinations list