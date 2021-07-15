A recent B.C. Supreme Court order has prohibited Christopher James Pritchard from practising law by appearing as counsel or drafting legal documents (YouTube/A Warrior Calls)

A recent B.C. Supreme Court order has prohibited Christopher James Pritchard from practising law by appearing as counsel or drafting legal documents (YouTube/A Warrior Calls)

‘Expert’ of fighting COVID-19 restrictions in court barred from acting as lawyer in B.C.

Christopher James Pritchard has been shut out from practising law or referring to himself as a lawyer

An Ontario man who claims he can help people fight COVID-19 regulations in court using principles from the 10 commandments has been shut out of acting as a lawyer in B.C.

Released June 24, the B.C. Supreme Court order prohibits Christopher James Pritchard from practising law by appearing as counsel or drafting legal documents. He’s also been barred from referring to himself as a lawyer or issuing claims against the court.

As it stands, the self-proclaimed “common law expert” has not completed law school nor passed the bar examination, a qualification required for Canadian legal professionals.

However, on his A Warrior Calls website, Pritchard describes himself as a “counselor at law” and details the few defendants he has provided counsel to using biblical precepts.

Previously, Pritchard’s arguments have been struck down by the courts but he has gained acclaim among those who subscribe to COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

READ ALSO: B.C. woman reports dog park tussle with anti-masker (VIDEO)

In a Nov. 8, 2020, live stream, the advocate explains his pseudolaw beliefs to followers:

“People from a society that you do not belong to called the bar push paperwork across you, in a public courthouse or in private, they are compromising your consciousness.”

He says “the majority of lawyers have just spent eight years being indoctrinated. They are taught processes so they can continue this massive fraud, They are not taught law.”

Pritchard uses the term “C-19” to describe COVID-19 as he says he does not like using the proper term for the pandemic virus.

The only legal exception that would now permit him to act as prosecution or defense during a proceeding is if Pritchard chooses to represent himself in court and act without counsel.

READ ALSO: Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Supreme CourtCoronavirusCourt

Previous story
Entire communities ready to leave on short notice as B.C. wildfires rage
Next story
Undetonated WWII mortar discovered by Greater Victoria groundskeeper

Just Posted

San Group owners Kamal Sanghera, left, Suki Sanghera and Paul Deol (from the Langley operation) announce $100 million in investments in their Port Alberni forestry operations on June 2, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Langley-based San Group donates lumber to help rebuild fire-ravaged village of Lytton

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Doucette leads the way in stableford event

A firefighter with Port Alberni Fire Department mops up a fire in Dry Creek Park early Tuesday, July 13, 2021. It was the second fire crews attended in a few hours in Dry Creek. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate rash of fires in Dry Creek Park

The Rollin Art Centre’s Giant Book Sale is a major fundraiser for the art gallery and a favourite for bibliophiles looking for good deals. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Giant book sale arrives in Port Alberni this weekend