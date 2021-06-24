Bryan Slater has been using the DexcomG6 for around three years. The device helps him monitor his diabetes. British Columbia has now expanded BC PharmaCare coverage for this technology. (Contributed)

Bryan Slater has been using the DexcomG6 for around three years. The device helps him monitor his diabetes. British Columbia has now expanded BC PharmaCare coverage for this technology. (Contributed)

Extended glucose monitoring coverage saves Summerland man more than $5,000 a year

British Columbia is the first province to reimburse people with diabetes using monitoring system

Bryan Slater of Summerland use to have to pay $5,200 a year for technology that helped him to monitor his glucose to manage his diabetes.

Now, thanks to a decision by British Columbia’s provincial government, Slater and others with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes will have easier access to the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor program.

The decision, announced in June, expands BC PharmaCare coverage for this technology.

Thirty-four-year-old Slater was pleased with the decision after using DexcomG6 for around three years.

“This device is going to be available to more people,” he said.

READ ALSO: B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

READ ALSO: Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study

The Dexcom G6 includes a small, wearable sensor that measures glucose just below the skin; a transmitter to continuously and wirelessly send glucose levels to a display device, and a compatible smart device or receiver that displays real-time glucose data to users without the need for finger sticks or scanning.

These devices can improve diabetes management and quality of life for both the patient and their caregivers, increasing confidence and reducing stress by making blood glucose readings easier to obtain.

Using the device has improved both Slater’s work and personal life as well as his health. The technology connects to an Apple device and provides him with information about his insulin levels.

“It’s going to alert me prior to a low and prior to a high glucose level,” he said. “It’s definitely made a positive impact. It’s allowed me to focus on life rather than my diabetes.”

Slater was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was around six years old and has had to monitor his glucose levels since that time.

The Dexcom G6 system is effective, but it is also expensive since it has a subscription basis and a monthly fee.

It is estimated that more than 520,000 people in British Columbia are diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. There are estimates that another million people in the province have undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Healthcare

Previous story
One dead after accident on Highway 4 in Port Alberni
Next story
Cowichan schools targeted with racist graffiti

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s RCMP station on Morton Street. (GOOGLE EARTH PHOTO)
Guards’ timelines show gaps in care of jailed B.C. teen

Charlie Thompson speaks during a June 7 gathering at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School. Like many former students of the school, Thompson wants recognition of the children buried in the site, and answers as to why they never came home. (Eric Plummer/Ha-Shilth-Sa photo)
Work begins on researching unmarked burials at Alberni residential school site

DriveBC had a notification up about the closure of Highway 4 near the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce overnight June 24, 2021. (SCREENSHOT)
One dead after accident on Highway 4 in Port Alberni

Tricia McAuley (far right) stands with her former students and a pair of cheques that will be delivered to the Salvation Army and the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students at an Alberni school raise funds through craft fair