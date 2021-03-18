Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Extended relief for jobless Canadians to cost Ottawa an extra $5 billion: PBO report

Feds announced last month it would add 12 weeks of eligibility to the $500-a-week Canada Recovery Benefit

Parliament’s budget watchdog says Ottawa’s extension of income support for unemployed workers during the COVID-19 pandemic will tack on more than $5 billion in government spending costs.

The government announced last month it would add 12 weeks of eligibility to the $500-a-week Canada Recovery Benefit in an attempt to get ahead of a looming panic around pandemic relief.

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux says the move will cost an additional $5.2 billion, nudging the total price of the program to $50 billion.

He also says the government’s three-month extension of aid for parents who must stay home with children because of the virus will add an extra $470 million in spending in the coming fiscal year, boosting total expenditures on the caregiver benefit to $3.3 billion.

Giroux projects a further $235 million will be spent on the $500-per-week sickness benefit after it was expanded to four weeks from two so workers can stay home if they’re feeling ill or have to isolate due to COVID-19.

Labour groups have asked the Liberals to extend benefits until the end of the year, which is how long they believe it might take before the workers in hardest-hit industries get back on the job.

READ MORE: CRA says ‘rare’ error in some tax slips lists repaid CERB as taxable income

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday
Next story
Barring production issues, Canada on track for one vaccine dose per adult by July 1

Just Posted

Soap for Hope representatives fill Port Alberni volunteer Larry McGifford’s truck full of personal hygiene items that are destined for a number of charitable organizations to be distributed in the Alberni Valley. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
Bringing hope to Port Alberni with soap

Victoria organization takes hotel recycling to a new level while helping with hygiene

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s late father Peter, right, and his friend Eldon Oja pause for a photo with the late Babe Gunn during a trip to Gunn’s gallery in the Alberni Valley in 2003. (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Respect for rock carving runs in the family

The late sculptor Babe Gunn was a big influence in many ways

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police in Port Alberni are seeking witnesses and video surveillance in a… Continue reading

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features artwork from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeking artists for 2022 exhibits

The current exhibit at Port Alberni art gallery is on display until March 27

The Alberni-Clayoquot Recycling Depot is located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Community clean-up planned for April 17 in Port Alberni

Rotary Club of Port Alberni wants to start an annual event

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria airport falls of Canada’s list of international airports

Airport official says that’s temporary because of COVID, YYJ not going to lose designation

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove died March 15 after a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Donnie Musgrove)
Esquimalt woman with terminal cancer dies a month after dream wedding

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove, 39, died March 15 surrounded by family

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

Most Read