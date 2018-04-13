Property owner Paul Saroya proposed a five-story mixed-use development on Third Avenue. SCREENSHOT

Extension denied for Third Avenue property owner

‘No substantial construction’ on Port Alberni property

Port Alberni city council has denied a request for a development permit extension from a property owner on Third Avenue.

In 2016, council approved a development permit for a major mixed use building on 3033 Third Avenue, affectionately known as the gravel parking lot next to SteamPunk Cafe.

The owner of the property, Paul Saroya, had proposed a new, five-story mixed-use development that would consist of 40 residential units and eight commercial units back in April of 2016. Two years later, no substantial construction has commenced, so the development permit will lapse on April 12 of this year.

READ: Saroya’s Third Avenue development permit approved

Director of development services Scott Smith explained that a property owner must apply for a development permit before they can apply for a building permit. This development permit lapses after two years if no application is made for a building permit.

Saroya, who did not appear in council chambers during the meeting on Monday, April 9, attached a letter requesting an extension for the development permit, with an explanation that he had hired engineers for the project.

“I tried to apply for a building permit before April 12, 2018, but unfortunately the engineers are so busy that I am unable to beat the April 12th expiry date,” the letter stated. “I am requesting to extend the D.P. for another term as we have already invested so much money, time, and effort into this project.”

Council unanimously voted to deny his request.

Councillor Jack McLeman pointed out that the original application came to council quite a while ago. “The owner of this property owns other property we’ve had troubles with, and I just don’t see it being a good thing,” he said.

Saroya also owns the Beaufort Hotel, which was declared a nuisance property by council in February of this year.

READ: Two more uptown buildings declared nuisance properties

Mayor Mike Ruttan agreed, “He’s had more than enough time to meet the terms of the development permit and that hasn’t happened.”

Smith noted that a new development permit can be issued once the owner’s plans are complete and ready for construction.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Castlegar hosts emotional vigil for Humboldt Broncos

Just Posted

Extension denied for Third Avenue property owner

‘No substantial construction’ on Port Alberni property

Wilf Taekema promoted to director of engineering and public works

Taekema will oversee the city of Port Alberni’s engineering and infrastructure projects

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

UPDATE: Highway 4 reopened in Whiskey Creek

Road closed Thursday morning after Hydro lines downed in vehicle incident

Port Alberni ends grant contract for Stamp Avenue path

$200,000 will not be expended for multi-use path

Port Alberni is #HumboldtStrong

Community shows support for Broncos with jerseys

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

VIDEO: Castlegar hosts emotional vigil for Humboldt Broncos

More than 600 people came out to show support for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident.

Family reclaims stolen First Nations regalia found at thrift store

Salvation Army finds Indigenous regalia that was stolen from a Prince Rupert home three years ago

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Most Read