Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

BC Ferries is adding extra sailings in anticipation of the Family Day long weekend. (Black Press Media File)

The BC Ferries is adding extra sailings to its Family Day long weekend schedule.

The upcoming weekend will see 20 extra sailings on the Tsawwassen-Vancouver Island route from Thursday Feb. 13 to Monday, Feb 17. in anticipation of the surplus of travellers. Last year across all routes more than 205,000 passengers used BC Ferries for the Family Day weekend.

BC Ferries says that usually the most popular travel times are Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday morning, with many travellers leaving from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals. Family Day Monday and the following Tuesday are also very popular for those returning to the mainland from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

ALSO READ: New BC Ferries hybrid-electric vessels arrive in Victoria

BC Ferries recommends that people make reservations if they plan on sailing at these times, or consider travelling at less busy times.

Passengers with reservations should still plan to arrive 45 to 60 minutes early, and walk-on passengers should also be 45 minutes early.

Parking lots fill quickly, so BC Ferries is recommending that people ride-share or take transit as much as possible.

For the most up-to-date information on sailings visit bcferries.com.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram