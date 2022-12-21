Aircraft are seen parked at gates at Vancouver International Airport after a snowstorm impaired operations leading to cancellations and major delays, in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Aircraft are seen parked at gates at Vancouver International Airport after a snowstorm impaired operations leading to cancellations and major delays, in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos

Strong winds could make it feel between -20 C and -30 C in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

An extreme cold is settling over parts of British Columbia’s Lower Mainland on the heels of heavy snow that grounded flights, jammed roads and delayed ferries.

Environment Canada warns that bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds could make it feel between -20 C and -30 C in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

It says the cold mass carried by an arctic front is expected to hang around through Thursday.

Vancouver’s airport says the winter weather caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday, with only a small number departing by the afternoon while other flights continue to be affected by delays and cancellations.

WestJet says snow in British Columbia and extreme cold in Alberta have caused hundreds of flight cancellations over the past three days.

The airline says in a release that there were 210 cancellations on Tuesday, mainly due to disruptions in Vancouver and frigid temperatures in Calgary and Edmonton.

It says in a release that there were 146 flight cancellations on Monday and 104 on Sunday.

Morgan Bell, a WestJet spokeswoman, says its teams at airports are working as quickly as possible to support all of their guests.

She says the winter weather is also affecting its staff and service partners, including the ability of some employees to get to work safely.

Bell says the severe weather is making it a challenge as WestJet works to stabilize its operations and fulfil mandatory crew rest safety requirements.

“The ongoing extreme cold weather warnings affecting Alberta and prolonged forecasted snow and weather events for regions across B.C. inclusive of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan, are having a severe impact not only on our operations, but our staff and service partners,” Bell said.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid non-essential travel and BC Ferries cancelled sailings on many routes, but most sailings were on schedule early Wednesday.

Extreme cold has gripped much of Western and Central Canada, with weather warnings in effect for most of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon.

RELATED: Southern B.C. snowstorm halts flights at Vancouver airport, creates travel chaos

RELATED: B.C. snowfall no winter wonderland for Vancouver’s poor and homeless, says advocate

Severe weatherSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ferry, bus, car, plane: Whichever your choice, expect delays on B.C.’s south coast
Next story
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine

Just Posted

Meals on Wheels Port Alberni coordinator Gina Burggraf, left, accepts 50 handmade placemats from the Sunshine Quilters on Dec. 7, 2022 in the craft room at Echo Centre. The placemats will go to clients with their Christmas dinners. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sunshine Quilters donate hand-sewn placemats to Meals on Wheels program

From left to right: Riley Evans, Faith Sutton and Sabella Senft stand outside Port Alberni city hall on Monday, Dec. 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni high school students get involved in city politics

The ADSS wrestling team poses for a photo at Queen Margaret’s School in Duncan. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Young Port Alberni wrestlers shine at tournaments

Santa Claus and his sidekick, the Grinch, ride one of the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. trucks during two days of food drives, Dec. 17–18, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY BCVFD)
Santa, Grinch team up to help Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. with food drive

Pop-up banner image