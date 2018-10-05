Anyone wanting to watch the large waves expected to come crashing into the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve this weekend is urged to do so safely from this Kwisitis Visitor’s Centre lookout, not from the beach. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Extreme wave advisory issued for Pacific Rim National Park

Parks Canada expects enormous waves to come crashing in around Tofino and Ucluelet this long weekend

Massive waves are expected to come crashing into the West Coast over Thanksgiving Weekend.

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve announced today that an Extreme Wave Advisory will be in effect from Oct. 6-12.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

“During this time period, high tides reaching up to 3.8 metres are occurring mid-day,” the advisory states. “On October 6th and October 9th ocean swell is predicted to compound the tide hazard. These conditions could result in flooded beaches, floating logs, large waves breaking high up on shore and extremely hazardous surf conditions. The most dangerous period of the day is likely to be at high tide from mid-morning to mid- afternoon.”

The Park Reserve is prepared to close some beach areas depending on the severity of the waves and is urging all visitors to respect any temporary closures and posted signage.

Anyone wanting to watch the waves is urged not to do so from the beach, but instead from either the Kwisitis Visitor’s Centre observation deck at Wickanannish Beach or the Florencia Bay Lookout.

READ MORE: WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

